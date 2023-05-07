Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

KTB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 822,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

