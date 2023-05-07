KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Shares Acquired by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,592,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,890 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF makes up about 8.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 46.87% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $106,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KCCA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:KCCA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,162. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $232.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

