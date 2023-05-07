Lake Street Capital Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target to $9.50

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BGFV. TheStreet cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $26,901.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 57.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 69.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 125.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.