Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.7 %

LANC stock opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,830,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.