Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.7 %
LANC stock opened at $218.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,089,000 after purchasing an additional 116,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,830,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.
About Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
