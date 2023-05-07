Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. Lantheus also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-5.70 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $99.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.43.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

