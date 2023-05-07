Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.12 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.70 EPS.

Lantheus stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 5,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $380,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,465,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

