Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.97.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
