Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of LMPMY stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.97.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

