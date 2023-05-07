LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Raised to $77.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $126.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $509,005.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,898.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,239,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

