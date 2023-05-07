Litecoin Cash Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $152.23 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,486,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,436,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00358976 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $240.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
