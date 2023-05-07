Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $123,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,915,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,803,000 after acquiring an additional 594,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

