Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2,310.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 177,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,567 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.70.

Shares of EGP opened at $171.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $180.25.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.