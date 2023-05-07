Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 909,512 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,073,000 after acquiring an additional 634,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 790,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 599,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

