Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $96.13 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $96.13 million and approximately $214,551.50 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

