Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.67 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $63.57 million and approximately $30.67 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

