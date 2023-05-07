Loop Capital Boosts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.40.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $152.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.