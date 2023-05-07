Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.73 on Friday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

