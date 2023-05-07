LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $121.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.37.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.