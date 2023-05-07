MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.78 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.52-$0.56 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820. Insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

