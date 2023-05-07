Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciena worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after purchasing an additional 420,111 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $44.08 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,224. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

