Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 543,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

