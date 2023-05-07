Madison Asset Management LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726,216 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $32.35 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

