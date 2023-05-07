Madison Asset Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average is $142.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

