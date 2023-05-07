Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,525 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,939,000 after purchasing an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 15.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alteryx by 201.0% during the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

AYX stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

