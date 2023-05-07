Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

STZ opened at $223.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

