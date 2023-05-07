Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,975 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $63.83.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.