Madison Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWD opened at $151.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.34. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.