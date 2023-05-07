Madison Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,375 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,244,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after purchasing an additional 183,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

