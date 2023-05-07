Madison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

