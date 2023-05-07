Madison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $35.08 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.