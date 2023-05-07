Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.36.

MMP stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

