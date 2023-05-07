Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.