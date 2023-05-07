Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$4.95 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMP opened at $54.46 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

