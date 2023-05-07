Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

