Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $177.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $183.27.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

