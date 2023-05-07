Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.05-11.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.05-$11.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.82. The company had a trading volume of 382,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,583. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $57,540,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 62,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

