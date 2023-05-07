Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2 %

MLM traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.66. 511,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.10. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $401.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.50.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

