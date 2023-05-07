Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Cut by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,709.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,785,748.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,709.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,452,374.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,779. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

MAS stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

