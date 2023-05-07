Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Match Group by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 512,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 150,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,116 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

