Maxim Group Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $12.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares during the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.