MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 10.32 ($0.13). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 167,540 shares changing hands.

MC Mining Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £41.76 million, a PE ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.23.

About MC Mining

(Get Rating)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.