Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,509 shares of company stock valued at $58,217,587. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

