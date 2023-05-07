MetisDAO (METIS) Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $126.45 million and $4.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $28.41 or 0.00098389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019548 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018403 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,881.86 or 1.00015576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.50872552 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $5,365,241.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

