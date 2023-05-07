Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $10.67. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 3,440 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Mexco Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:MXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

