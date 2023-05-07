MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.73 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGPI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,016. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.70. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $199,987.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,714,607 over the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 47,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 247,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

