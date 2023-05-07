MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.74 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $523,056.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

