Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,993 shares of company stock worth $55,062 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Featured Articles

