MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Raised to $9.50

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.55 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MiMedx Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 444,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

