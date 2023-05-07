Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Minerva Neurosciences news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,635 shares in the company, valued at $279,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $231,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.