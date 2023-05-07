Mizuho Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $110.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.30.

GPN opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 348,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,687,000 after purchasing an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 695,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,158,000 after purchasing an additional 182,099 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

