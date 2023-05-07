Mizuho Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $161.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.